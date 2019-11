HERKIMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) New York State Police in Herkimer County is investigating a fatal hunting accident that happened around 8:43 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say 20-year-old Joshua Morgan, from Newport, NY was a part of a hunting party located in a wooded area north of State Route 5 in the town of Frankfort.

That was when he was reportedly accidentally shot by another member of his hunting party. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.