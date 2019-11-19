NY man who shot, killed wife while cleaning gun to be placed on probation

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Corinth man who accidentally shot his wife while cleaning his pistol is scheduled for sentencing Monday afternoon.

In September, Eric Rosenbrock pleaded guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide in the November 2018 death of his wife Ashley while the two were inside their home. Rosenbrock admitted that he did not check to see if the magazine was loaded while cleaning the gun.

As part of the deal with Saratoga County Prosecutors, Rosenbrock will avoid any time behind bars. He will instead be placed on probation. He faces up to four years in prison if he violates the terms of the agreement. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.