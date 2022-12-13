ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Given the large amount of cannabis that has grown in New York State, approximately 300,000 pounds of it, the Office of Cannabis Management is allowing adult-use cannabis sales to start soon. Licensees are now being allowed to find their own temporary warehouse location in a commercial building.

“Previously, that had to be done through DASNY, the Dormitory Authority for the State of New York,” explained Ryan McCall, an attorney at Tully Rinckey. “They were the ones acting as the intermediary who would say, okay, if you’re approved in the Capital District, here’s where your storefront’s gonna be, here is where your warehouse is gonna be.”

McCall said DASNY is running into delays getting spaces.

“They’re going to work with those people who go ahead and get that done, through reimbursing them through the Social Equity Cannabis Fund,” said McCall.

Licensees will be able to operate out of their temporary location for a year before needing to move to a permanent location, which DASNY is working to secure. Of course, there are some rules that will need to be followed.

“Out of your temporary dispensing location, you can’t be selling to other businesses. You can only sell to retail consumers,” said John Kagia, Director of Policy for the Office of Cannabis Management.

Those consumers must be 21 and older.

“The orders must be placed online,” explained Kagia. “Your delivery driver can’t bump into someone on the street, who says I’d like to buy some cannabis and then run that transaction then. Everything must be done through the retailers sales portal .”

There are also limits on transporting the product.

According to Kagia, up to $5,000 worth of product can be delivered by bicycle or scooter and up to $20,000 worth of product can be transported in an enclosed vehicle.

Of the 36 licensees, 28 are qualifying businesses and 8 are non-for-profits.

The Office of Cannabis Management is hoping sales will be starting in the next couple of days or weeks, once licensees submit documents on their temporary location.