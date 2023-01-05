ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Supreme Court removed the federal ban on sports betting, allowing states to legalize it if they choose in 2018. Since then, many states took advantage of this removal causing significant growth in sports betting.

Research by Sportsbook Review analyzed state reports of the amount of handle (total dollars wagered) and gross gaming revenue (total dollars won by a sportsbook) monthly. With the data, Sportsbook Review concluded the states that have spent the most in total along with breaking down the totals of 2021 and 2022.

The study puts New Jersey at the top of the list having wagered the most amount of money since 2018 with over $31 billion. In 2022, New Jerseyans wagered more than $8 billion in 2022, the second-highest total in the country. Following New Jersey comes Nevada with $27 billion wagered and over $7.5 billion in 2022. Our beloved empire state ranks fifth with $15 billion but sees its handle grow from $176 million in 2021 to a nation-leading $14 billion in 2022, an 8,000% increase. Sportbook Review reports the rest of list as follows,