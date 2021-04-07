NY Senate leaders give closing remarks on budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senate leaders from each party gave their closing remarks on the budget in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says federal aid from the American Rescue Plan was desperately needed to offset the economic damage from COVID-19. Additionally, she highlighted the additional direct state funding that will go to business owners.

“This is a bold budget that takes historic action during unprecedented times, and for that, I am proud,” said Stewart-Cousins.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt doesn’t think the plan is enough. He adds that the budget wastes the federal aid instead of using it to stimulate the economy.

“It is a bad budget for small businesses, it is a bad budget for working class, tax paying, law abiding New Yorkers,” said Ortt.

One of the main points of contention on the budget between parties is the Excluded Worker Fund.

Stewart-Cousins says it will provide financial resources to workers who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic but were ineligible for aid. Ortt calls it a “$2.1 billion taxpayer giveaway to illegal immigrants,” and accuses the majority of using it to push their “agenda.” Stewart-Cousins calls the rhetoric from Republicans on this issue “dehumanizing.”