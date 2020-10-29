NY State of Health open enrollment period begins Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Sunday, open enrollment for 2021 NY State of Health insurance plans will begin.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo encourages those who are currently enrolled in a health plan through NY State of Health to renew their coverage.

“New York has done more than any state to expand access to healthcare and make high-quality insurance available to everyone,” Gov. Cuomo said. “And as we continue to fight COVID-19, making sure every New Yorker is insured and has access to quality healthcare has only become more critical. If you are not insured, make 2021 the year you change that, go online or call NY State of Health for assistance.”

Alongside the State Department of Financial Services and New York State insurers, NY State of Health launched a special enrollment period this past February. It was extended through the end of 2020.

According to Cuomo’s office, NY State of Health expects to renew Qualified Health Plan coverage for nearly 200,000 households. Current enrollees, including those who enrolled during the special enrollment period, may begin renewing their coverage on November 16.

“NY State of Health continues to serve as a safety net for consumers in need of coverage during the public health emergency and has seen enrollment levels increase to over 5.5 million people,” State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker says. “As we look ahead to 2021, the plan choices are consistent with 2020 and we will continue to be available to help consumers enroll through both the Customer Service Center and enrollment assistors, who will be available by phone.”

Once it begins, open enrollment will continue through January 31.

To enroll in a plan, call 1-855-355-5777, go to this site, or speak with an enrollment assistor.

LATEST STORIES: