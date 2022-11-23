ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NY State of Health will be partnering with food pantries for the sixth consecutive holiday season to help ensure consumers can access high-quality, affordable health insurance for the upcoming year. Enrollment specialists will be at food pantries across the state during November and December to provide consumers with enrollment assistance. Consumers must enroll by December 15 for health coverage starting on January 1, 2023.

“After facing the outreach challenges that accompanied the pandemic these past few years, NY State of Health is so pleased to spend this holiday season out in the community, partnering with food pantries to help New Yorkers stay healthy with access to nutritious meals and low-cost health insurance,” NY State of Health Executive Director Danielle Holahan said. “Our enrollment assistors will help consumers compare health plans, review financial assistance eligibility, and help them choose a plan that is right for them.”

New Yorkers visiting food pantries may qualify for free or very-low-cost health insurance coverage. NY State of Health educational materials in English and Spanish will be included with thousands of charitable Thanksgiving and holiday dinner baskets that have been distributed to food pantry recipients.