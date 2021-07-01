NY State Police looking for owner of camera found in Alexandria Bay

Nikon D3500 camera found in the Village of Alexandria Bay, June 19, 2021

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local authorities are seeking assistance from the public on found property.

New York State Police in Alexandria Bay are attempting to locate the owner of a Nikon D3500 camera that was found in the village.

According to Police, the camera bag was found along the shoulder of State Route 12 near the Kinney Drugs store in the village on June 19, 2021.

Those who recognize the camera or have information regarding the property are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.