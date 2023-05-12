PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter was sent to Phoenix Central School District’s staff and families after a reported incident of a student bringing a handgun to school.

A student at Michael A. Maroun Elementary School told their bus driver that another student show him what was seemingly, a gun.

The alleged student with the gun was then immediately taken off the bus and searched by the school’s principal. The principal, Brett Doody, worked with the school’s Student Resource Officer, Dan Ferazzoli.

They did not find any weapons in the student’s possessions.

Phoenix Police Department and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department went to the student’s home where they found an inoperable handgun, they presume that was the weapon that was brought to school. The gun held no ammunition and isn’t capable of firing.

The letter sent out reads: “The student will receive consequences per our district’s code of conduct. Please know that any and all incidents to our schools are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. We assure you that every precaution was taken and will be taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

Although the incident took place on May 10, it wasn’t reported until May 11 by the student, which then, the letter was sent out.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation is ongoing.