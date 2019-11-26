NY teen charged with killing parents claims dad shot mom

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 17-year-old charged with murder and manslaughter in the deaths of his parents claims his father killed his mother.

The bodies of Lisa Larson, 50, and William Larson Sr., 67, were discovered after crews responded to a fire in the Town of Clarksville early Thursday morning.

After searching throughout the day for William Larson, Jr., the teen was eventually taken into custody.

Prosecutors believe he fatally shot his parents after it was determined that the fire isn’t what caused them to die.

In addition to the gunshot wounds, an autopsy report indicates they were stabbed, too.

Wearing sweatpants and a plaid top, Larson appeared in court on Tuesday. There, a video showing an interview conducted by State Troopers painted a different picture than what was initially alleged.

In the interview, Larson told authorities that his father shot his mom before throwing a knife at the teen.

While the father was in the home’s driveway, Larson claims he fired a warning shot at his father before taking aim directly at him.

Following testimonies by investigators, the judge ruled there is enough evidence to move this case to a grand jury.