NY teen opens his own pop-up shop for the holiday season

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — As we enter the holiday season, many are heading to their favorite shops for presents; unfortunately, some are finding their stores closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marc Williams, 15, of Horseheads, opened his own pop-up shop called Stocking Stuffer Shop. The business is inside the Arnot Mall in Horseheads, N.Y. Williams told 18 News when schools moved remotely, it gave him more time to start his own business.

“Ever since I was younger, I always checked out retail space and I’ve always had a passion to own my own business,” said Williams. “I think with COVID, this was just the perfect opportunity with time, with school, and not as much work, to open it up and start it up.”

Owner, Marc Williams opening up business for the day

The business opened up November 21 and will close on December 24. Williams sells a wide variety of items like decorated face masks, stuffed animals, and hair scrunchies. Also at the shop is popular name brand items like Fisher Price and Alex DIY.

Williams told 18 News he decided to sell stocking stuffers because not many businesses do so.

“I think there’s a lot of gift shops and other kind of stuff-stores in malls,” Williams said. “I never heard of stocking stuffers so I thought it would be the perfect store to find your stocking stuffers for Christmas!”

The young entrepreneur, sharing some encouraging words for everyone who wants to open up their own business: “Keep working hard,” Williams said. “Just keep trying and keep doing everything you can and I promise you, you’ll get there!”

Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday 11 a.m – 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.