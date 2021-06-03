NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners as part of COVID vaccine incentive program

NEW YORK — Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first wave of winners in the state’s scholarship incentive to encourage 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated. 

Parents or legal guardians of any New Yorker between 12 and 17 years old who receives at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine can enter their child into a prize drawing with the chance to receive a four-year scholarship to a CUNY or SUNY college, including tuition, fees, room-and-board, and other expenses.

A total of 50 scholarships were put up for grabs. Ten new winners will be announced each week.

To enter, visit ny.gov/vaccinscholarship

