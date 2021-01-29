NY venues may host wedding receptions with limitations, starting March 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — During his COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules for wedding receptions, which are set to take effect on March 15.

Starting that day, wedding receptions may take place at venues in the state, but with only half capacity (up to 150 people) allowed.

Additionally, everyone who attends must get tested for COVID-19 beforehand and the local health department must approve the event itself.

Following that, the Governor jokingly suggested that people get engaged during a Valentine’s Day dinner, since the holiday is coming up in just over two weeks.