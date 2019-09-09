NY victim reacts to new charges after being the center of alleged hate crime

“It stops here, you have to know that you can not treat human beings any way that you want to” Jeanneie Muhammad is speaking from experience.

In July cell phone video caught Lockport resident Jeffrey Calhoun hanging onto her arm and purse.

Jeffrey Calhoun

According to district attorney John Flynn, what was not on the video was Calhoun saying racial slurs, biting Muhammad’s arm and throwing her to the ground.

Calhoun was originally facing robbery and harassment charges, but the community says that wasn’t enough for something that stemmed from a minor car crash.

This week District Attorney John Flynn, indicted Calhoun on three felonies, two of which include hate crimes.