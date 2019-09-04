NY woman accused of hosting ‘marijuana smoking contests’ with minors

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Springville woman is accused of allowing minors to drink alcohol and consume drugs inside a Pearl Street apartment.

Kristin Martin is charged with a total of 19 misdemeanors, including unlawful dealing with a child.

Deputies said Martin, 33, allowed minors to “participate in marijuana smoking contests in her apartment”, and also claim they found evidence of crack cocaine and cocaine use. In addition, deputies said Martin used narcotics in the presence of minors.

Another arrest was made, as deputies said Nathaniel Reed, 32, had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the town of Hamburg.