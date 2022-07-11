BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia woman was arrested on July 2 for injuring an animal and owning an unlicensed dog after her pet French Bulldog allegedly overdosed on cocaine multiple times.

Cassandra Elmore, 30, is said to have brought her pet French Bulldog to a veterinarian for care after it overdosed on cocaine on May 15 and May 25. She faces a separate injuring an animal charge, as the dog also got into what Batavia Police described as “some sort of narcotic” on June 21, after which, Elmore brought the dog to the vet for treatment again.

Furthermore, Elmore was charged with owning an unlicensed dog, as the pet was never licensed with the City of Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Batavia City Court on July 26.