NY woman arrested for reporting hit-and-run crash that never happened

Vermont State Police say they’ve arrested a woman from New York’s Capital Region for an alleged false report of a hit-and-run crash in Waitsfield.

Troopers were called to Main Street at about 10:00 p.m. Friday for what they were told was a two-car crash. At the scene, they say Edith Lundquist, 59, of Albany claimed another motorist hit her car while trying to pass it in traffic before driving away.

However, that doesn’t appear to be what happened. State police tell us that Lundquist actually drove off the road instead, striking a gate. She’s charged with filing a false police report and leaving the scene of a crash; her court date in Washington Superior Court is December 5.