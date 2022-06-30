SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A South Glens Falls woman has been charged with presenting a falsified COVID-19 vaccination identification card. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says the card was presented upon a visit to the South Glens Falls School System.

Angel Isaac

Angel Isaac, 46, was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony. Isaac is to appear at Moreau Town Court at a later date not specified.

False coronavirus vaccination cards were criminalized by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul last December. The act of falsification is classified as a misdemeanor, but the ID itself is treated as a forged instrument – considered a felony.