NY woman pleads guilty to assisting husband in series of gas station robberies

A Tonawanda woman has admitted to helping her husband commit a series of robberies in the Northtowns.

45-year-old Heather Jenkins pleaded guilty to three counts of Third Degree Robbery in front of a Supreme Court Justice on Wednesday.

Jenkins says she aided husband Justin Jenkins in robbing three gas station convenience stores in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda between February 25 and March 11.

Justin pleaded guilty to six counts of Second Degree Robbery back in May. He admitted to forcibly stealing property from six gas station convenience stores in Amherst, Kenmore, and Town of Tonawanda by displaying a BB gun.

Heather Jenkins will face a maximum of 21 years in prison. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, November 4, at 9:30 a.m.

Justin Jenkins faces up to 45 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, September 20, at 9:30 a.m.