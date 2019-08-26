NY woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of 2-year-old

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman has admitted to first-degree manslaughter after a two-year-old girl was killed this past September.

The incident occurred on Grand Island.

When the assault on the child happened, Brianna Valenti shared a residence with the child’s father.

She was originally arrested after the girl was taken to the hospital, leading Erie County Child Protective Services to contact detectives with the Sheriff’s Office.

Valenti faces five to 15 years in prison when she is sentenced on October 7.