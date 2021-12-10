UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man from New York City has been arrested on weapons charges after allegedly attempting to flee a traffic stop in Utica, according to New York State Troopers in Oneida County.

Carl Davis, a 28-year-old from Manhattan, was pulled over by NYS Police’s Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team and UPD’s Crime Prevention Unit as a result of the ‘GIVE’ or Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative.

During the traffic stop, Davis allegedly attempted to flee the scene. Not far away, he lost control of his car and collided into the steps of the Tower of Hope Clock Tower, located at Utica’s City Hall. Davis was then located by police not far from the accident and taken into custody without any further incident. Upon searching his car, a loaded 9mm handgun was found.

Davis, a felon already on parole, has now been charged with the following: