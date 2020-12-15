NYC traffic cop rescued after being pinned under 18-wheeler

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City traffic agent was rescued from underneath a tractor-trailer after being struck by the 18-wheeler Tuesday morning in Queens, police said.

Firefighters and police officers freed the traffic agent, who was hit around 10:30 a.m. on Broadway in the borough’s Astoria neighborhood. The agent was conscious and alert and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for neck and back pain. The agent was listed in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene. Sgt. Edward Riley, a police spokesperson, said no criminality is suspected. Riley said the agent was on foot when struck by the tractor-trailer.

Bystander video showed rescue workers surrounding the vehicle with wooden planks to free the agent from under the tractor-trailer.

Traffic agents are civilian employees of the police department. They wear uniforms, direct traffic and hand out parking tickets.