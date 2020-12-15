NYCLU sues Rochester Police Department over police misconduct records

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Civil Liberties Union is suing the Rochester Police Department for what it calls an “unlawful” denial of requests for records related to police misconduct.
The NYCLU says it submitted a Freedom of Information Law request for public records in September, after the repeal of section 50-A of the Civil Rights law. Section 50-A previously shielded police personnel records from falling subject to such requests.
According to the NYCLU, the Rochester Police Department has failed to respond to the request. The NYCLU was asking for “documents related to disciplinary records, use of force, stops, civilian complaints, policies, investigative reports, diversity, trainings, and collective bargaining agreements.”
“Police transparency is now codified into law,” senior staff attorney at the NYCLU Bobby Hodgson said in a statement issued Monday, “and police departments can no longer respond to an investigation into pervasive patterns of discrimination by shielding these records with foot-dragging delays or by arguing that the police must be trusted to police themselves, immune from public scrutiny.”
News 8 has reached out to the Rochester Police Department and will update this story as soon as they respond.
Filed Rpd Article 78 Memo of Law 002 by News 8 WROC on Scribd
