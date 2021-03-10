NYCOM pushes for full AIM funding in state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the investigations into Governor Cuomo continue, there’s another big issue to deal with on the table. And, that’s the New York State budget, due by April 1st.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will provide New York State with about $12.6 billion, plus about $10.8 billion to cities and other localities according to Senator Chuck Schumer’s office.

“This additional revenue comes at a very important time for the state as they’re constructing their spending budget right now. Now the state has these additional resources, and they can be included in this adopted budget that’s due in just a few short weeks,” said NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario.

Acquario says hopefully that will mean that across the board cuts that many feared will not become a reality. While New York Conference of Mayors President Rich David says the federal deal puts localities in a strong position, the organization has written a letter to the legislature urging lawmakers not to cut back on state aid to municipalities funding.

“We are concerned and we want to make sure that the State of New York doesn’t turn around and cut or withhold our state aid because municipalities are getting money from the federal government,” said Binghamton Mayor Rich David.

While county governments do not receive AIM funding, Acquario says it’s an important program for towns, cities, and villages.

“We also would encourage the state to continue to make an investment in our communities through this revenue sharing program. We’re also sending messages up to the Governor and to the state legislature not to reduce or eliminate essential state program funding that’s coming to counties right now,” Acquario said.

The Governor has said he will be able to work on the budget while cooperating with the investigations into him and his administration.