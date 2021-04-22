NYRA Bets Gift Cards return to Stewart’s Shops

Tiz the Law (6), with Manny Franco up, wins the Travers Stakes horse race at Saratoga, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Stacey Heatherington/NYRA via AP)

(NEWS10) – NYRA Bets Gift Cards will be returning to Capital Region Stewart’s Shops this Sunday. NYRA Bets is putting the gift cards out earlier than ever so people can use them to bet on the Kentucky Derby on May 1.

NYRA Bets launched the gift cards last year during the Saratoga Meet. They have decided to debut the cards earlier this year so fans can bet on the Triple Crown Races.

NYRA Bets Gift Cards are available exclusively at participating Stewart’s Shops and may be used to fund both active and new NYRA Bets accounts.

All NYRA Bets Gift Cards are preloaded with $50 to deposit in an NYRA Bets account, America’s leading online betting platform. Each card includes a unique four-digit PIN. After purchasing the gift card, fans enter the PIN into their new or existing NYRA Bets account. The $50 will be available immediately to use when betting with NYRA Bets.

NYRA Bets Gift Cards will be available at Stewart’s Shops through the conclusion of the Saratoga meet. Racing fans can also use the gift cards to bet online at hundreds of tracks nationwide.

Fans who use NYRA Bets Gift Cards to open and fund a new account will automatically qualify for a sign-up bonus. Registering for a NYRA Bets account is free.

The Saratoga summer meet will run from from July 15 through September 6.