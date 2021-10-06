NY’s 5G test network for unmanned aircraft

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that MITRE Engenuity Open Generation 5G Consortium plans to install a 5G unmanned aircraft systems test network in the Syracuse to Rome corridor. It will be managed by New York-based non-profit organization Nuair.

The organization provides expertise in unmanned aircraft systems and is a member of Open Generation. The corridor will include an experimentation hub with more than 100 square miles dedicated to 5G beyond-visual-line-of-site testing and long-range flight paths. We spoke with the CEO of Nuair who explains that right now they’re testing it to ensure it has the right type of coverage.

“Part of the challenge today is the radios point down because we all walk on the Earth and we carry our phones in our hand. Well drones fly in the sky, so you need to change what they call the azimuth of the radio so that it has broader coverage for UAS. So, the goal here is to run through all these different tests and be able to validate the potential that we believe is there for the 5G network, is actually there. Then if you look long-term, we’re working with the FAA, we sit on this rule making committee for beyond- visual-line-of-sight. So, flying a drone beyond-visual-line-of-sight. We believe that rigorous highly availability of networks is going to be available to do that and we think that the 5G network is going to be key to do that going forward.” – Ken Stewart, CEO of Nuair

This will be the nation’s first 5G unmanned aircraft system testing range and, in a statement, Kathy Hochul says that this further positions Central New York and the Mohawk Valley Region as the Global leader in the market for this cutting-edge technology.