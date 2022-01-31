ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for two grant programs totaling $21 million. The grants are for projects that will help farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote energy savings, mitigate water and soil quality concerns, and increase on-farm resiliency to climate change.

“These grant opportunities are great news for New York’s farmers, who are continuing to lead the nation in their environmental stewardship efforts,” said Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball. “We have made an incredible impact on our farms so far through the funding of best practices and smart environmental management planning, which are helping to protect our natural resources and ensure our farms can remain competitive and profitable.”

Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program

The first grant is through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program. The program helps farms reduce their operational impact on the environment and address the impacts of extreme weather events from climate change. Funding is available to support agricultural projects and related equipment purchases that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help farms prepare for weather events.

Applications must be for agricultural waste storage cover and flare systems, water management systems or soil health management practice systems. County Soil and Water Conservation Districts can also apply on behalf of farmers for this grant program. About $8 million is available for the program.

For more information and to apply for the program, you can visit the Department of Agriculture and Markets website. Project proposals are due at 4:30 p.m. on March 28.

Agricultural Non-Point Source Pollution Abatement and Control Program

An additional $13 million is available to support agricultural water quality conservation projects across the state through the Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control Program. The program awards projects that focus on either environmental planning or the implementation of best management practice systems to protect New York’s watersheds.

Projects include conservation measures, such as nutrient management through manure storage, vegetative buffers along streams, and conservation cover crops. County Soil and Water Conservation Districts can apply on behalf of farmers for this grant program, which is also funded through the New York State Environmental Protection Fund.

For more information and to apply for the program, you can visit the Department of Agriculture and Markets website. Project proposals are due at 4:30 p.m. on May 2.

These grant applications comes after Governor Kathy Hochul proposed increases in funding for both grant programs in the 2022-23 Executive Budget. Hochul proposed an increase in the Agricultural Non-Point Source Abatement and Control Program, from $18 million to $20 million and an increase from $4 million to $17.5 million for the Climate Resilient Farming Program.