NYS Assemblyman Ron Kim and Governor Cuomo in war of words

(WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is allegedly in a nasty war of words with a democratic assemblyman from New York City.

Several media outlets are reporting the governor called Assemblyman Ron Kim last week vowing to destroy him.

Kim, who chairs the assembly’s committee on aging has been critical of the governor’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

Assemblyman Patrick Burke, a Democrat from Buffalo is vouching for Kim’s character.

“I’ve known Ron Kim a lot longer than I’ve known Governor Cuomo and I can tell you that Ron Kim is a solid individual.” NYS Assemblyman Patrick Burke (D)

The governor’s office says assemblyman Kim is flat-out lying about the call.

It says in a statement “At no time did anyone threaten to ‘destroy’ anyone with their ‘wrath’ nor engage in a ‘coverup.”

The governor’s office goes on to accuse Kim of spreading lies about the administration for years.

Read the statement from Rich Azzopardi, Senior Advisor to the Governor, below: