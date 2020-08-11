NYS Attorney General suing Hillandale Farms for price gouging on eggs

FILE – This 2008 file photo shows boiled eggs in a bowl. In December 2019, U.S. health officials investigating a listeria outbreak are telling food service operators not to use hard-boiled eggs sold by the Georgia company Almark Foods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people in five states have been reported ill so far. That includes one death in Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced her office was suing Hillandale Farms for price gouging on more than four million cartons of eggs.

I filed a lawsuit against Hillandale Farms, one of the nation's largest egg producers, for illegally gouging the prices of eggs during the #COVID19 pandemic.



Hillandale exploited hardworking New Yorkers to line its own pockets and cheated our most vulnerable communities. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 11, 2020

Hillandale Farms is one of the largest producers of eggs in the country, and the lawsuit alleges that the company raised its prices up to four times the pre-pandemic amount. Hillandale Farms sells its eggs to major grocery store chains, U.S. military facilities, and wholesale food distributors.

The lawsuit seeks restitution from Hillandale Farms for consumers who bought the eggs at the marked up price.

“As this pandemic ravaged our country, Hillandale exploited hardworking New Yorkers to line its own pockets,” said Attorney General James. “In less than two months, Hillandale made millions by cheating our most vulnerable communities and our servicemembers, actions that are both unlawful and truly rotten. I will always stand up for working people, especially when they are taken advantage of by corporate greed.”

The lawsuit alleges that Hillandale charged the commissary store at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point $3.15 for a carton of eggs in April 2020. In January, it was $0.84. That is just one example of the gouging the AG’s office used.

