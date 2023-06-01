SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office is now investigating the death of a man while in Syracuse Police custody.

The Syracuse Police Department notified the NYS AG’s office after a 23-year-old male overdosed from an unknown substance and was acting abnormally on Wednesday morning and later died.

Syracuse Police responded to an apartment on 611 Teall Avenue at 4:05 a.m. for a disturbance call.

Once they arrived, Police say they secured the 23-year-old in handcuffs and walked him to the AMR Ambulance. He was then transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment where he was officially pronounced dead.

Upon learning this information, the Syracuse Police Department initiated a death investigation and the New York State Attorney General’s Office was notified of the incident as the 23-year-old was still in police custody at the time of his death.

Currently, an investigation is being conducted by the Syracuse Police Department and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation is conducting a preliminary assessment of the matter.

The investigation is active and ongoing.​