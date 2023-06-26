ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State will receive $664,618,251 in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, announced on Monday. The investment is the largest for broadband in New York State history and will go toward affordable high-speed internet to locations in New York that currently lack broadband service.

The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) will delve out $42B in federal funding, with nearly $670M going towards New York State. An initial grant distribution proposal will be made to President Biden’s National Telecommunication and Information Administration, and following approval, the New York State ConnectALL Office will take applications from internet service providers to build new broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas of the state.

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law we passed, a historic nearly $670 million is now on its way to expand broadband infrastructure and boost high-quality internet access across New York. Whether it is for work, school, or getting the healthcare you need, access to the internet is not luxury, but a necessity for modern life,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “Long before the pandemic, communities across New York, from rural communities Upstate to bustling city neighborhoods, have struggled to obtain reliable high-speed internet service. I am proud to deliver this record-setting nearly $670 million for New York to help finally close the digital divide. New York, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, is leading the charge to get all New Yorkers the equitable access to the internet they deserve, and this major federal investment will help finally give our communities the support they need to succeed in the 21st century.”