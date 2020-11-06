NYS Board of Elections releases statement on Sharpie ballot conspiracy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many are reporting concerns to local news stations and Boards of Elections about a rumor originating in Arizona. On Thursday, John Conklin, the Director of Public Information for the New York State Board of Elections, released a statement on voting with Sharpies to news outlets statewide:

“The State Board of Elections would like to advise all voters, the voting machine/scanner will accept and count a ballot marked by any pen, marker or pencil, blue or black ink, ballpoint, felt-tip, or ‘sharpie.’ If you have any questions, please contact the State Board of Elections at (518) 474-953 or email INFO@elections.ny.gov.”

Conklin said that Boards of Elections are busy with other tasks and do not have the resources to devote to dispelling the seeming conspiracy.

A meme has spread that voters were forced to fill in ballot bubbles using Sharpie-brand markers, which would then be challenged and discarded, thereby disenfranchising those voters. No evidence has emerged that any ballots have been nullified for being filled out in Sharpie.

