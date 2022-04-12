ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state’s budget is now providing 2.5 million eligible New Yorkers a property tax rebate. The credit is available for low and middle income households as well as seniors enlisted in the School Tax Relief Program.

Under the program, basic STAR & Enhanced STAR recipients are eligible for the rebate. Basic Star recipients are those with an income less than $250,000. Enhanced members are those 65 and older making less than $92,000. The rebates would be a percentage of their existing STAR benefits.

However, some lawmakers feel this isn’t enough of a tax break. Senator Jim Tedisco says his proposed Two-Star Relief Program would have helped New Yorkers save more and eliminate school property taxes for those 80 and older.

“My proposal would have doubled the property tax credit for anybody on the basic program, and doubled it for the senior citizens who are on the enhanced programs. Close to $800 for the basic, and probably close to $1200 for the enhanced program.”

As of now, the Senate has not received a set date for these rebates to begin.