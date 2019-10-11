NYS Comptroller DiNapoli finds Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program under­ resourced

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP) serves as an advocate and resource for people living in nursing facilities and other institutions. The program is intended to promote and protect residents’ rights as well as their health and safety by receiving, investigating and resolving complaints made by or on behalf of residents. Yet, state funding for this program has been so low that many residents are not served by the program.

Residents of nursing homes and assisted living centers benefit from regular contact with advocates­ or ombudsmen-who can help them resolve quality of life and other issues. Yet according to an audit released recently by Comptroller DiNapoli, many residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities in New York State lack this regular access to advocates services due to a decline in the number of volunteers and a severe shortage of paid staff.

Under the federal Older Americans Act of 1965, to be eligible for certain federal grants, each state is required to establish an Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman . In New York , this office is within the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and serves as an advocate and resource for the elderly and persons with disabilities who live in LTC facilities.

Among their duties, ombudsmen identify, investigate and resolve complaints made by or on behalf of residents . There are about 1,500 LTC facilities in the state, housing more than 160,000 residents who have a need for ombudsman services , according to NYSOFA.

Eleven of NYSOFA’s 15 regional programs fell short of the recommended minimum number of staff for the federal fiscal year (FFY) ended Sept. 30, 2018, and about 30 percent of facilities were not visited by an ombudsman during that period. New York City, the region with the highest number of residents and facilities , was recommended to have 28 staffers, but had only five.

The audit also found issues with ombudsman training . A look at training records for 50 volunteers for one calendar year found that 31, or 62 percent, did not meet the annual training requirements. That included 12 volunteers who missed four of the six annually required in-person training sessions .

This audit included several recommendations to remedy these problems, including that NYSOFA:

Identify reasons for the decline in volunteers and differences in regional program results;

Implement strategies to improve access to ombudsman services;

Strengthen efforts to ensure that volunteer ombudsmen receive required annual training; and

Develop a long-term advocacy plan.

Click here to read the audit.