NYS coronavirus update, August 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. 

“The Delta variant is a very serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve made great progress considering where we were when COVID first ambushed our state, but if we want to defeat this virus, it is imperative that every New Yorker takes the vaccine. Every shot in the arm brings us closer to victory, so if you haven’t yet, I urge you to come to one of our many sites and get vaccinated – for your own safety and for everyone you love.”   

 
Saturday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 152,641
  • Total Positive – 4,474
  • Percent Positive – 2.93%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.09%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,654 (+93)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 295
  • Patients in ICU – 347 (+49)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 132 (+10)
  • Total Discharges – 188,748 (+205)
  • Deaths – 13
  • Total Deaths – 43,229
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 22,858,154
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,441
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,661
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

RegionWednesday, August 11, 2021Thursday, August 12, 2021Friday, August 13, 2021
Capital Region4.37%4.51%4.47%
Central New York4.13%4.19%4.34%
Finger Lakes4.26%4.25%4.13%
Long Island3.65%3.75%3.69%
Mid-Hudson3.06%3.10%3.18%
Mohawk Valley3.90%3.90%3.97%
New York City2.64%2.65%2.64%
North Country3.41%3.58%3.80%
Southern Tier3.50%3.78%3.82%
Western New York3.38%3.40%3.22%
Statewide3.05%3.10%3.09%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYCWednesday, August 11, 2021Thursday, August 12, 2021Friday, August 13, 2021
Bronx2.90%2.97%3.04%
Kings2.62%2.59%2.60%
New York2.13%2.13%2.10%
Queens2.72%2.77%2.75%
Richmond3.66%3.66%3.72%

Friday, 4,474 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,184,282. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany25,74171
Allegany3,6211
Broome19,22646
Cattaraugus5,88511
Cayuga6,61639
Chautauqua9,17715
Chemung7,98517
Chenango3,68412
Clinton4,9448
Columbia4,1976
Cortland4,06615
Delaware2,54212
Dutchess30,71389
Erie92,076135
Essex1,6799
Franklin2,64414
Fulton4,56319
Genesee5,51312
Greene3,5434
Hamilton3353
Herkimer5,3763
Jefferson6,3757
Lewis2,9027
Livingston4,6074
Madison4,70410
Monroe71,476115
Montgomery4,39710
Nassau191,875335
Niagara20,55223
NYC985,6872,152
Oneida23,24139
Onondaga40,520116
Ontario7,64918
Orange50,334112
Orleans3,2119
Oswego7,95724
Otsego3,61712
Putnam10,97527
Rensselaer11,79338
Rockland48,30255
Saratoga16,35947
Schenectady13,79441
Schoharie1,8066
Schuyler1,0982
Seneca2,0825
St. Lawrence6,94433
Steuben7,09615
Suffolk208,796356
Sullivan6,98924
Tioga3,9668
Tompkins4,62815
Ulster14,50647
Warren3,93510
Washington3,30610
Wayne6,00912
Westchester133,813186
Wyoming3,6491
Yates1,2062

Friday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,229. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Dutchess2
Erie3
New York3
Niagara1
Rensselaer1
Steuben1
Suffolk1

Friday, 28,510 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,824 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulativeIncrease over past 24 hours
TotalTotal
Capital Region703,5071,609651,3381,531
Central New York553,236771517,175600
Finger Lakes712,420897669,583718
Long Island1,665,7863,0041,494,5702,499
Mid-Hudson1,324,8782,1491,186,5681,549
Mohawk Valley274,964347255,523300
New York City5,876,26418,0325,263,52911,300
North Country255,669353233,232246
Southern Tier365,604444340,484337
Western New York776,385904718,441744
Statewide12,508,71328,51011,330,44319,824

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

