NYS correctional officer injured in inmate attack

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A guard at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility is recovering from serious injuries after an attack at the prison.

Officials said a 33-year-old inmate was being frisked for contraband when he turned around and struck the officer several times in the face. That officer suffered several fractures to his cheekbone and nose.

New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Mid-Hudson Region Vice President Michael Mazzella responded with a plea that despite continued calls for a reduction in inmate discipline, assaults on staff continue to occur.