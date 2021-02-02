NYS COVID-19 vaccine update: Majority of nursing home residents vaccinated, feds sending more doses

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been a struggle for the state to get millions of eligible New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19. At current levels, it will still take months to vaccinate residents currently eligible.

However, the average number of doses received from the Federal Government has increased over the past two weeks from 210K to 222K doses per week as of February 2.

For seven weeks New York has been receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses from Washington. In the first five weeks, the number of vaccines received varied beginning with 90K the first week then 392K, 201K, 160K, and 209K in subsequent weeks.

The past two shipments for weeks six (January 18-24) and seven (January 25-31) have shown the number of vaccines received has stabilized. The state receiving 250,400 doses each week.

Out of approximately 1.6M first doses received, the state has administered 90%, nearly 1.4M. Almost 115K first and second doses have been given out in the Capital Region, the six most out of 10 regions. The greatest number of vaccines has been administered in New York City, 757,044K. The least number in the Mohawk Valley, 35,922K.

RegionDoses Received
(1st & 2nd)		Doses Administered
(1st & 2nd)		% Administered
(1st & 2nd doses)
Capital Region137,840114,68583%
Central N.Y. 108,865104,94896%
Finger Lakes136,255113,09883%
Long Island288,360212,80274%
Mid-Hudson219,420144,69966%
Mohawk Valley59,86035,92260%
New York City1,040,800757,04473%
North Country62,35041,35866%
Southern Tier67,83547,27470%
Western N.Y.157,915128,89682%
Statewide2,279,5001,700,72675%
Source: NY Vaccine Dashboard

New York has also started reporting the number of residents and staff that have been vaccinated at skilled nursing facilities. Almost half of nursing home staff have received the vaccine (49%), while 75% of residents have been vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine administered in skilled nursing facilities

Region% of Residents% of Staff
Capital Region85%56%
Central N.Y. 79%53%
Finger Lakes85%53%
Long Island74%46%
Mid-Hudson77%52%
Mohawk Valley 77%45%
New York City69%45%
North Country83%56%
Southern Tier85%50%
Western N.Y.79%53%
Statewide75%49%
Source: NY Vaccine Dashboard

Capital Region numbers are a bit higher than the state average, 56% of staff and 85% of residents have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine. Looking at 11 local counties, the greatest percentage of nursing home residents have been vaccinated in Columbia County, 91%. In Washington County, the greatest percentage of nursing home staff has been vaccinated, 67%.

County% of Residents% of Staff
Albany83%52%
Columbia91%42%
Essex73%54%
Fulton89%45%
Greene73%53%
Montgomery79%44%
Rensselaer87%51%
Saratoga90%55%
Schenectady85%66%
Warren76%62%
Washington90%67%
Source: NY Vaccine Dashboard

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story