NYS COVID positivity rate drops below 1%; first time since Sept. 2020

(WETM) – The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.85 percent, the lowest since September 11. The Southern Tier positivity rate is 0.61%, which is the lowest in the state.
- Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity Rate Drops to 1.02%—Lowest Since September 26; 45 Straight Days of Decline
- Hospitalizations Drop to 1,490—Lowest Since November 8
- 7-Day Average Hospitalizations Drop to 1,602—Lowest Since November 12; 49 Straight Days of Decline
- ICU Patients Drop to 339—Lowest Since November 12
- Intubations Drop to 208—Lowest Since November 19
- 18 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday
“New York State is open–we relaxed all the rules, including the CDC guidance, and life is resuming,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you look at where we are today, the numbers are really promising–our overall positivity rate is a fraction of what it is nationwide and more than half of New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. But COVID is still not over and what we do today determines what will happen tomorrow, so I encourage New Yorkers to continue practicing all necessary safety precautions and most importantly, get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 186,078
- Total Positive – 1,583
- Percent Positive – 0.85%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.02%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,490 (-31)
- 7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 1,602
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -362
- Patients Newly Admitted – 205
- Number ICU – 339 (-23)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 208 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 180,509 (+209)
- Deaths – 18
- Total Deaths – 42,542
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|64
|0.01%
|29%
|Central New York
|40
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|193
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|224
|0.01%
|39%
|Mid-Hudson
|124
|0.01%
|48%
|Mohawk Valley
|28
|0.01%
|41%
|New York City
|604
|0.01%
|36%
|North Country
|15
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|51
|0.01%
|52%
|Western New York
|147
|0.01%
|36%
|Statewide
|1490
|0.01%
|38%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|241
|206
|15%
|Central New York
|233
|188
|19%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|229
|42%
|Long Island
|847
|608
|28%
|Mid-Hudson
|646
|383
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|75
|23%
|New York City
|2,483
|1822
|27%
|North Country
|61
|40
|34%
|Southern Tier
|115
|65
|43%
|Western New York
|543
|344
|37%
|Statewide
|5,663
|3960
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.26%
|1.16%
|1.13%
|Central New York
|1.38%
|1.43%
|1.49%
|Finger Lakes
|2.58%
|2.55%
|2.52%
|Long Island
|0.94%
|0.91%
|0.89%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.93%
|0.93%
|0.91%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.07%
|1.00%
|0.99%
|New York City
|0.88%
|0.86%
|0.81%
|North Country
|1.92%
|1.98%
|1.75%
|Southern Tier
|0.62%
|0.64%
|0.61%
|Western New York
|1.74%
|1.71%
|1.66%
|Statewide
|1.07%
|1.06%
|1.02%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Bronx
|0.92%
|0.86%
|0.84%
|Brooklyn
|0.96%
|0.98%
|0.88%
|Manhattan
|0.56%
|0.52%
|0.52%
|Queens
|0.98%
|0.94%
|0.88%
|Staten Island
|1.13%
|1.20%
|1.14%
Of the 2,074,457 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,493
|13
|Allegany
|3,479
|15
|Broome
|18,429
|23
|Cattaraugus
|5,653
|10
|Cayuga
|6,255
|9
|Chautauqua
|8,839
|5
|Chemung
|7,600
|13
|Chenango
|3,437
|5
|Clinton
|4,815
|0
|Columbia
|4,031
|5
|Cortland
|3,807
|12
|Delaware
|2,334
|2
|Dutchess
|29,275
|26
|Erie
|88,726
|88
|Essex
|1,581
|0
|Franklin
|2,519
|1
|Fulton
|4,360
|7
|Genesee
|5,385
|7
|Greene
|3,378
|1
|Hamilton
|313
|1
|Herkimer
|5,127
|6
|Jefferson
|6,000
|16
|Lewis
|2,747
|11
|Livingston
|4,432
|13
|Madison
|4,497
|3
|Monroe
|67,409
|179
|Montgomery
|4,221
|4
|Nassau
|182,656
|91
|Niagara
|19,802
|36
|NYC
|929,873
|570
|Oneida
|22,327
|12
|Onondaga
|38,287
|57
|Ontario
|7,338
|8
|Orange
|47,966
|25
|Orleans
|3,076
|5
|Oswego
|7,484
|4
|Otsego
|3,410
|3
|Putnam
|10,553
|5
|Rensselaer
|11,148
|9
|Rockland
|46,731
|16
|Saratoga
|15,187
|22
|Schenectady
|13,041
|12
|Schoharie
|1,671
|1
|Schuyler
|1,035
|0
|Seneca
|1,990
|2
|St. Lawrence
|6,551
|12
|Steuben
|6,827
|13
|Suffolk
|199,824
|85
|Sullivan
|6,574
|10
|Tioga
|3,735
|9
|Tompkins
|4,283
|9
|Ulster
|13,813
|12
|Warren
|3,602
|3
|Washington
|3,104
|3
|Wayne
|5,701
|16
|Westchester
|129,018
|51
|Wyoming
|3,536
|7
|Yates
|1,172
|0
Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,542. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Erie
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|2
|Lewis
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|3
|Niagara
|1
|Queens
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|1