NYS COVID update, October 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“We have made great strides in getting New Yorkers vaccinated, but it is important we stay vigilant,” said Governor Hochul. “Remember to keep washing your hands and wearing your mask to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Most importantly, make sure you and your family get vaccinated as soon as possible, as vaccines are our greatest weapon against the pandemic.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 122,193
- Total Positive – 2,896
- Percent Positive – 2.37%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.37%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,208 (+57)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 245
- Patients in ICU – 529 (+4)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 300 (+15)
- Total Discharges – 201,807 (+197)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 24
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,665
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,917
- Total vaccine doses administered – 25,520,746
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,162
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 453,511
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.1%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, October 1, 2021
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|Sunday, October 3, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.66%
|3.69%
|3.61%
|Central New York
|5.18%
|5.19%
|4.98%
|Finger Lakes
|4.37%
|4.39%
|4.24%
|Long Island
|2.99%
|2.97%
|2.92%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.37%
|2.34%
|2.24%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.98%
|4.94%
|4.80%
|New York City
|1.37%
|1.34%
|1.32%
|North Country
|5.59%
|5.56%
|5.47%
|Southern Tier
|3.40%
|3.30%
|3.23%
|Western New York
|4.33%
|4.31%
|4.11%
|Statewide
|2.45%
|2.44%
|2.37%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough
|Friday, October 1, 2021
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|Sunday, October 3, 2021
|Bronx
|1.32%
|1.31%
|1.26%
|Kings
|1.53%
|1.49%
|1.52%
|New York
|1.08%
|1.05%
|1.07%
|Queens
|1.41%
|1.34%
|1.28%
|Richmond
|1.60%
|1.69%
|1.56%
Yesterday, 2,896 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,424,368. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|29,409
|31
|Allegany
|4,228
|11
|Broome
|22,847
|67
|Cattaraugus
|7,074
|18
|Cayuga
|8,207
|8
|Chautauqua
|11,678
|19
|Chemung
|9,824
|36
|Chenango
|4,368
|9
|Clinton
|6,193
|30
|Columbia
|4,828
|6
|Cortland
|5,054
|13
|Delaware
|3,273
|9
|Dutchess
|34,557
|38
|Erie
|101,993
|158
|Essex
|2,099
|11
|Franklin
|3,863
|24
|Fulton
|5,767
|19
|Genesee
|6,448
|17
|Greene
|4,152
|9
|Hamilton
|415
|0
|Herkimer
|6,265
|9
|Jefferson
|7,967
|20
|Lewis
|3,372
|3
|Livingston
|5,407
|5
|Madison
|5,728
|13
|Monroe
|80,574
|135
|Montgomery
|5,388
|8
|Nassau
|210,154
|167
|Niagara
|22,914
|38
|NYC
|1,071,062
|1062
|Oneida
|26,983
|44
|Onondaga
|48,488
|79
|Ontario
|8,885
|14
|Orange
|55,729
|70
|Orleans
|3,949
|12
|Oswego
|10,438
|40
|Otsego
|4,319
|9
|Putnam
|12,103
|13
|Rensselaer
|13,903
|24
|Rockland
|51,780
|51
|Saratoga
|19,165
|51
|Schenectady
|15,794
|12
|Schoharie
|2,182
|1
|Schuyler
|1,376
|2
|Seneca
|2,604
|6
|St. Lawrence
|9,487
|31
|Steuben
|9,145
|35
|Suffolk
|233,008
|220
|Sullivan
|8,065
|15
|Tioga
|4,647
|10
|Tompkins
|6,202
|5
|Ulster
|16,753
|16
|Warren
|4,967
|14
|Washington
|4,215
|6
|Wayne
|7,418
|33
|Westchester
|142,111
|81
|Wyoming
|4,085
|6
|Yates
|1,459
|3
Yesterday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,665. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|2
|Monroe
|3
|Niagara
|1
|Queens
|7
|Rensselaer
|2
|Schenectady
|2
|Suffolk
|2
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 12,520 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,612 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|751,513
|382
|691,337
|404
|Central New York
|586,763
|272
|544,433
|257
|Finger Lakes
|764,647
|365
|710,589
|409
|Long Island
|1,882,675
|1,539
|1,667,198
|2,316
|Mid-Hudson
|1,460,458
|837
|1,296,039
|1,228
|Mohawk Valley
|293,547
|133
|271,716
|149
|New York City
|6,680,227
|8,168
|5,923,996
|10,012
|North Country
|272,456
|131
|246,197
|150
|Southern Tier
|391,278
|175
|361,205
|202
|Western New York
|838,312
|518
|766,507
|485
|Statewide
|13,921,876
|12,520
|12,479,217
|15,612