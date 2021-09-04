NYS covid update, September 3

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 80% of New Yorkers over 18 have received at least one vaccine dose. Statewide, 64,961 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday. Also on Thursday, there were 28 deaths reported in New York.

The office of Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID on Friday. “We are not through this pandemic yet, and vaccinations are the key to keeping our friends, families and neighbors safe so we can rid ourselves of COVID-19 for good,” she said in a written statement. “Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine and it’s safe, free, and effective. Everyone eligible who hasn’t taken the shot yet should do so right away—that’s how we move beyond COVID-19 and rebuild our state for a brighter future.”
 
Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 180,218
  • Total Positive – 6,010
  • Percent Positive – 3.33%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.26%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,354 (+35)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 330
  • Patients in ICU – 524 (+25)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 260 (+5)
  • Total Discharges – 193,678 (+288)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 28
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,667
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,654
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,853,357
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 64,961
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 382,134
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.4%

Daily COVID death data reported to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:

RegionTuesday, August 31Wednesday, September 1Thursday, September 2
Capital Region4.60%4.80%4.53%
Central New York4.69%4.73%4.49%
Finger Lakes4.61%4.47%4.37%
Long Island4.44%4.27%4.28%
Mid-Hudson3.67%3.61%3.53%
Mohawk Valley4.53%4.54%4.50%
New York City2.53%2.43%2.42%
North Country4.62%4.84%5.17%
Southern Tier3.53%3.61%3.38%
Western New York4.09%4.13%4.08%
Statewide3.36%3.31%3.26%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:

BoroughTuesday, August 31Wednesday, September 1Thursday, September 2
Bronx2.90%2.86%2.88%
Kings2.59%2.48%2.45%
New York1.97%1.88%1.89%
Queens2.49%2.38%2.34%
Richmond3.52%3.46%3.50%

On Thursday, 6,010 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York, bringing the total to 2,276,253:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,10989
Allegany3,74917
Broome20,312111
Cattaraugus6,22441
Cayuga7,25866
Chautauqua9,80953
Chemung8,35429
Chenango3,93812
Clinton5,13123
Columbia4,3809
Cortland4,41115
Delaware2,70419
Dutchess32,24970
Erie95,148211
Essex1,79917
Franklin2,98628
Fulton4,94423
Genesee5,7548
Greene3,7217
Hamilton3640
Herkimer5,64516
Jefferson6,76137
Lewis2,9889
Livingston4,87928
Madison4,99624
Monroe74,795218
Montgomery4,74014
Nassau199,700470
Niagara21,17548
NYC1,023,1412,219
Oneida24,28489
Onondaga42,914223
Ontario8,03725
Orange52,486130
Orleans3,38012
Oswego8,64664
Otsego3,87417
Putnam11,41513
Rensselaer12,51254
Rockland49,42960
Saratoga17,42272
Schenectady14,56839
Schoharie1,91213
Schuyler1,1573
Seneca2,21710
St. Lawrence7,71086
Steuben7,56040
Suffolk218,398722
Sullivan7,39724
Tioga4,13314
Tompkins5,33152
Ulster15,45649
Warren4,27120
Washington3,51226
Wayne6,39819
Westchester137,685193
Wyoming3,7256
Yates1,2604

On Thursday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,667:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx2
Chenango1
Columbia1
Dutchess1
Erie2
Fulton1
Kings2
Madison1
Manhattan2
Monroe2
Nassau1
Onondaga1
Queens6
Saratoga1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk2

On Thursday, 37,913 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 28,834 completed their vaccine series:

RegionTotal with at least one vaccine dose24-hour increase in completed vaccine seriesCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region727,0101,058668,184796
Central New York568,739873528,353573
Finger Lakes735,2641,294686,517755
Long Island1,762,0134,3601,564,5203,469
Mid-Hudson1,389,6172,9121,231,6802,163
Mohawk Valley283,060357261,728363
New York City6,195,13425,0715,504,72719,213
North Country262,651418237,812303
Southern Tier376,770602348,242441
Western New York800,625968736,755758
Statewide13,100,88337,91311,768,51828,834

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories