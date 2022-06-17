ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A ribbon-cutting was held earlier today in Sangerfield, and New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced a number of improvements made at Chittning Pond including increased public access to fishing and other recreation.

“Some great improvements to accessibility a nice launch and fishing platform that’s accessible for all New Yorkers regardless of their abilities so this is a great resource now for this county,” said Seggos.

Repairs were also made to the 60-year-old dam to bring the structure into compliance with state safety regulations.

“We had to clear vegetation and increase the shoreline protections and putting stone and revetments down and improving some of the sluess ways to allow water to safely exit the pond itself. We had to lower the pond for a long period of time that enabled us to do that now we have a pond that will last for generations,” said Seggos.

The projects were funded with $1.5 million from New York Works.

“Anytime we make investments in recreation resources outside we know that we need to start and finish the work quickly so that people can get back out to enjoy nature. This pond is an important recreation resource for the people in Oneida County,” said Seggos.