NYS Democratic Chairman says focus must be on getting work done as calls for Cuomo’s resignation continue

FILE – This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — As elected officials on both sides of the political aisle continue calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, New York State’s Democratic Chairman says “we must focus on getting the vital work of government done.”

In a statement released Monday morning, Jay Jacobs said the “allegations are serious and disturbing and deserve a full and thorough investigation,” noting he has “full confidence” in the investigations begun by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and the Democratic Caucus, and the Office of Attorney General Letitia James.

President Joe Biden wants to see the results of the investigations, too, recently declining to call for Cuomo’s resignation.

According to a newly released Siena Poll, half of New Yorkers do not think Cuomo should step down right now, either.

On at least two occasions, the Governor has publicly said he’s not going to resign.

The full statement from New York’s Democratic Chairman can be found below: