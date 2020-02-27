NYS DOT gives update on cashless tolling

SELKIRK, N.Y. (WTEN) — The NYS Thruway Authority gave an update on cashless tolling in the Empire State on Wednesday. Executive Director Matthew Driscoll spoke on the process of going cashless.

In Selkirk, crews started installing a gantry that will read either E-ZPasses or have people pay by a toll by mail system. This means people without an E-ZPass will have a picture taken of their license plate and the state will mail the toll to the vehicle owner’s address.

This gantry is one of the first two built in the state. The one in Selkirk is located on the exit 22 ramp the other is at exit 21B. When the project is finished there will be 70 gantries installed along the 570 miles of the Thruway.

The majority of work will be over the summer with hundreds of workers stationed along sections of the Thruway on I-87 and I-90. Work will be done over 18 counties in New York.

Once the gantries are up and the system is operational the Thruway Authority will begin removing toll booths in phases which will cause traffic patterns to change slightly.

Motorists with questions about the project can email cashlesstollingproject@thruway.ny.gov or call 518-471-5300 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.

The Thruway Authority plans to switch to cashless tolling by the end of 2020. The state has created a website so people can check the progress.

