SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the 2023 New York State Fair comes to a close, you can catch a classic 80s rock band Skid Row before you leave.

They will be performing at Suburban Park on Monday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair.

Skid Row played at the fair back in 2017, before their current lead singer had joined. They performed at Chevy Court.

Skid Row features original members Rachel Bolan (Bass), Dave “Snake” Sabo (Guitar), and Scotti Hill (Guitar), with Rob Hammersmith (Drums), and the newest member, Erik Grönwall (Lead Vocals), a Swedish Idol winner (2009). Uniquely, Grönwall was a Skid Row fan long before he joined the band. In fact, he auditioned for Swedish Idol with Skid Row’s song “18 and Life,” said the New York State Fair’s press office.

They’re known for their songs, “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “In a Darkened Room,” “Wasted Time” and more.

Skid Row will be touring for their new album, The Gang’s All Here, when they perform at the fair, but will still perform their classics.

On Labor Day, the concert schedule adjusts so that the Fairgrounds can close by 9 p.m. There are 12 p.m. (The High Kings) and 4 p.m. (TBA) concerts scheduled at Chevy Court, and a 1 p.m. (TBA) concert ahead of Skid Row’s 6 p.m. show at Suburban Park.