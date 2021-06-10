NYS hears public feedback about developing wind energy off the Great Lakes

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — People living along Lake Erie and Ontario got to sound-off on developing wind energy in the Great Lakes.

The state held a public feedback event Wednesday on Zoom. Two residents from Erie County gave their opinions on putting wind turbines in the Great Lakes.

“I support the project, I think the economic benefits it could bring to Erie county are immense. A lot of jobs that could be developed,” said one member of the public.

“There’s going to be problems. There’s going to be detriments to the environment and I can tell you right now. Looking out my window the wind is not blowing, which means the turbines are not blowing,” said another.

New York State is currently working on a study about creating wind energy in the Great Lakes.

That study is expected to be finished early next year.

