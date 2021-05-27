NYS hits lowest positivity rate since August 2020

(WETM) – New York State reached a new COVID-19 low. The statewide positivity rate was 0.65 percent yesterday, the lowest it has been since August 27.

Statewide Positivity Rate is 0.65%

Statewide 7-Day Positivity Rate is 0.81% – Lowest Since September 2; 52 Straight Days of Decline

1,223 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

300 Patients in the ICU; 177 Intubated

10 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

“New Yorkers have been working hard to contain the spread of the virus and their tireless efforts are being proven more and more successful every day,” Governor Cuomo said. “As our state continues to transition into a post-COVID world, it is crucial that we keep this momentum headed in the right direction so we begin building a better future. With that in mind, I am urging all New Yorkers to get vaccinated if you haven’t already – it’s safe, effective, and the best weapon we’ve got in the fight against the COVID beast.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 162, 450

– 162, 450 Total Positive – 1,055

– 1,055 Percent Positive – 0.65%

– 0.65% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.81%

– 0.81% Patient Hospitalization – 1,223 (-51)

– 1,223 (-51) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -267

– -267 Patients Newly Admitted – 143

– 143 Number ICU – 300 (+3)

– 300 (+3) Number ICU with Intubation – 177 (0)

– 177 (0) Total Discharges – 181,681 (+182)

– 181,681 (+182) Deaths – 10

– 10 Total Deaths – 42,653

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Bed in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 242 203 16% Central New York 225 184 18% Finger Lakes 397 230 42% Long Island 834 562 33% Mid-Hudson 644 369 43% Mohawk Valley 97 71 27% New York City 2,412 1,840 24% North Country 55 26 53% Southern Tier 115 72 37% Western New York 545 337 38% Statewide 5,566 3,894 30%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, May 24, 2021 Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Capital Region 1.15% 1.08% 1.06% Central New York 1.52% 1.51% 1.49% Finger Lakes 2.33% 2.21% 2.09% Long Island 0.72% 0.69% 0.67% Mid-Hudson 0.79% 0.77% 0.72% Mohawk Valley 0.99% 0.99% 1.04% New York City 0.68% 0.65% 0.62% North Country 1.39% 1.19% 1.12% Southern Tier 0.62% 0.57% 0.58% Western New York 1.51% 1.44% 1.35% Statewide 0.89% 0.85% 0.81%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, May 24, 2021 Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Bronx 0.70% 0.69% 0.63% Kings 0.81% 0.75% 0.73% New York 0.42% 0.41% 0.39% Queens 0.69% 0.67% 0.66% Richmond 0.84% 0.81% 0.77%

Of the 2,082,104 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,603 10 Allegany 3,519 2 Broome 18,525 17 Cattaraugus 5,684 6 Cayuga 6,293 4 Chautauqua 8,900 3 Chemung 7,670 18 Chenango 3,462 4 Clinton 4,826 2 Columbia 4,041 3 Cortland 3,857 10 Delaware 2,349 1 Dutchess 29,359 13 Erie 89,142 55 Essex 1,588 0 Franklin 2,535 2 Fulton 4,386 6 Genesee 5,415 2 Greene 3,391 3 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,158 7 Jefferson 6,054 7 Lewis 2,773 3 Livingston 4,484 7 Madison 4,532 6 Monroe 68,161 102 Montgomery 4,244 1 Nassau 183,056 55 Niagara 19,938 11 NYC 932,778 424 Oneida 22,429 15 Onondaga 38,557 32 Ontario 7,371 4 Orange 48,091 12 Orleans 3,105 5 Oswego 7,561 7 Otsego 3,438 1 Putnam 10,567 1 Rensselaer 11,180 4 Rockland 46,821 12 Saratoga 15,271 8 Schenectady 13,125 10 Schoharie 1,685 0 Schuyler 1,051 2 Seneca 2,001 3 St. Lawrence 6,598 3 Steuben 6,884 12 Suffolk 200,277 72 Sullivan 6,616 6 Tioga 3,774 8 Tompkins 4,306 3 Ulster 13,854 2 Warren 3,629 2 Washington 3,125 6 Wayne 5,737 3 Westchester 129,271 33 Wyoming 3,568 3 Yates 1,176 2

Yesterday, 10 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State – the lowest single-day death toll since October 30 – bringing the total to 42,653. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: