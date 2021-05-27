NYS hits lowest positivity rate since August 2020

(WETM) – New York State reached a new COVID-19 low. The statewide positivity rate was 0.65 percent yesterday, the lowest it has been since August 27.

  • Statewide Positivity Rate is 0.65%
  • Statewide 7-Day Positivity Rate is 0.81% – Lowest Since September 2; 52 Straight Days of Decline
  • 1,223 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
  • 300 Patients in the ICU; 177 Intubated
  • 10 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

“New Yorkers have been working hard to contain the spread of the virus and their tireless efforts are being proven more and more successful every day,” Governor Cuomo said. “As our state continues to transition into a post-COVID world, it is crucial that we keep this momentum headed in the right direction so we begin building a better future. With that in mind, I am urging all New Yorkers to get vaccinated if you haven’t already – it’s safe, effective, and the best weapon we’ve got in the fight against the COVID beast.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 162, 450
  • Total Positive – 1,055
  • Percent Positive – 0.65%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.81%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,223 (-51)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -267
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 143
  • Number ICU – 300 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 177 (0)
  • Total Discharges – 181,681 (+182)
  • Deaths – 10
  • Total Deaths – 42,653

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Bed in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region
Capital Region24220316%
Central New York22518418%
Finger Lakes39723042%
Long Island83456233%
Mid-Hudson64436943%
Mohawk Valley977127%
New York City2,4121,84024%
North Country552653%
Southern Tier1157237%
Western New York54533738%
Statewide5,5663,89430%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionMonday, May 24, 2021Tuesday, May 25, 2021Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Capital Region1.15%1.08%1.06%
Central New York1.52%1.51%1.49%
Finger Lakes2.33%2.21%2.09%
Long Island0.72%0.69%0.67%
Mid-Hudson0.79%0.77%0.72%
Mohawk Valley0.99%0.99%1.04%
New York City0.68%0.65%0.62%
North Country1.39%1.19%1.12%
Southern Tier0.62%0.57%0.58%
Western New York1.51%1.44%1.35%
Statewide0.89%0.85%0.81%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCMonday, May 24, 2021Tuesday, May 25, 2021Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Bronx0.70%0.69%0.63%
Kings0.81%0.75%0.73%
New York0.42%0.41%0.39%
Queens0.69%0.67%0.66%
Richmond0.84%0.81%0.77%

Of the 2,082,104 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,60310
Allegany3,5192
Broome18,52517
Cattaraugus5,6846
Cayuga6,2934
Chautauqua8,9003
Chemung7,67018
Chenango3,4624
Clinton4,8262
Columbia4,0413
Cortland3,85710
Delaware2,3491
Dutchess29,35913
Erie89,14255
Essex1,5880
Franklin2,5352
Fulton4,3866
Genesee5,4152
Greene3,3913
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1587
Jefferson6,0547
Lewis2,7733
Livingston4,4847
Madison4,5326
Monroe68,161102
Montgomery4,2441
Nassau183,05655
Niagara19,93811
NYC932,778424
Oneida22,42915
Onondaga38,55732
Ontario7,3714
Orange48,09112
Orleans3,1055
Oswego7,5617
Otsego3,4381
Putnam10,5671
Rensselaer11,1804
Rockland46,82112
Saratoga15,2718
Schenectady13,12510
Schoharie1,6850
Schuyler1,0512
Seneca2,0013
St. Lawrence6,5983
Steuben6,88412
Suffolk200,27772
Sullivan6,6166
Tioga3,7748
Tompkins4,3063
Ulster13,8542
Warren3,6292
Washington3,1256
Wayne5,7373
Westchester129,27133
Wyoming3,5683
Yates1,1762

Yesterday, 10 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State – the lowest single-day death toll since October 30 – bringing the total to 42,653. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Kings1
Madison1
Monroe1
Oneida1
Queens3
Schenectady1
Westchester1

