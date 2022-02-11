ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang has released several investigative documents on horse racing. Lang said this is part of an effort to increase transparency in the Inspector General’s Office.

“Since the day I took office, we made transparency the cornerstone of this office, establishing a new standard of trust in Albany for the people we serve,” said Lang. “Today’s announcement reflects the transfer of the Gaming Inspector General to our office as part of last year’s enacted state budget. These newly published reports are comprehensive and thorough, and all New Yorkers deserve to see first-hand the great work done by the Gaming Inspector General.”

These newly-released reports and letter from the former Gaming Inspector General outline horse racing matters between 2015 and 2021. Parts of the reports have been redacted due to privacy concerns. The reports include investigations into horse breeding, complaints of horse racing officials and fantasy sports.

In November 2021, the Inspector General’s Office published 59 advisory letters to state agencies and authorities on findings and recommendations of matters that were referred to the office.

More investigative reports and advisory letters will be published on a rolling basis. All released documents are available on the Inspector General’s website.