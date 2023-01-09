NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission has released its 2023 public hearing schedule. For more information regarding the public hearings, you can visit the commission’s website.
The public hearing schedule across New York state is as follows-
- Buffalo – Monday, January 9 at 5 p.m.
- Buffalo State College (SUNY) in the Burchfield Penney Art Center, located at 1300 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, New York, 14222
- Rochester – Tuesday, January 10, at 5 p.m.
- Rochester EOC (SUNY UCAWK) in the Multi-Purpose Room, located at 161 Chestnut Street, Rochester, New York, 14604
- Syracuse – Tuesday, January 24, at 5 p.m.
- Syracuse University College of Law in the Melanie Gray Ceremonial Courtroom, located at Dineen Hall, 950 Irving Avenue, Syracuse, New York, 13210
- Albany – Wednesday, January 25, at 5 p.m.
- University at Albany (SUNY) in Page Hall- Downtown Campus located at 135 Western Avenue, Albany, New York, 12203
- White Plains – Monday, January 30 at 4 p.m.
- Haub School of Law at Pace University in the Gerber Glass Moot Courtroom, located at 78 North Broadway, White Plains, New York, 10603. (Must provide proof of vaccination to attend or a negative PCR test within seven days of the event).
- Bronx County – Tuesday, January 31 at 4 p.m.
- Hostos Community College in the Savoy Multi-Purpose Room – D Building/Savoy Manor Building located at 120 E. 149th Street 2nd Floor, Bronx, New York, 10451. (Must provide proof of vaccination to attend or a negative PCR test within seven days of the event).
- New York County – Tuesday, February 7 at 4 p.m.
- Hunter College (CUNY) located in the Kaye Playhouse, 695 Park Avenue, (entrance on 68th street between Park and Lexington Avenues), New York, New York, 10065
- Richmond County – Wednesday, February 8 at 4 p.m.
- Staten Island Borough Hall located in conference room 125, 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, New York, 10301. (Must provide proof of vaccination to attend or a negative PCR test within seven days of the event).
- Kings County – Wednesday, February 15 at 4 p.m.
- Medgar Evers College (CUNY) located in Founder Auditorium, 1650 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11451. (Must provide proof of vaccination to attend or a negative PCR test within seven days of the event).
- Queens County – Thursday, February 16 at 4 p.m.
- York College (CUNY) in the Faculty Dining Room, 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica, New York, 11451. (Must provide proof of vaccination to attend or a negative PCR test within seven days of the event).
- Nassau County – Tuesday, February 28, at 5 p.m.
- Nassau Community College (SUNY) in the College Center Building, Rm 252/253 at 1 Education Drive, Garden City, New York, 11530
- Suffolk County – Wednesday, March 1 at 5 p.m.
- Suffolk County Community College, Michael J. Grant Campus in the Van Nostrand Theatre, Crooked Hill Road, Brentwood, New York, 11717.