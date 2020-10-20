NY’s moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions extended through rest of 2020

A rental sign is posted in front of an apartment complex. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s moratorium on COVID-19-related commercial evictions has been extended once again.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the extension during a conference on Tuesday. It goes through January 1, just like the moratorium on residential evictions related to the pandemic.

The moratoriums on evictions have been in place since March, when the pandemic was starting to reach its height in New York.

