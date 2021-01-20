NYS Opens New Vaccine Site in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR-TV) — SUNY Polytechnic Institute is just one of many locations across the state that opened their doors this morning for more COVID vaccine distribution. Office of General Services Commissioner for New York State, RoAnn Destito says, now the issue lies in getting more doses.

“Because as we expand the population of those eligible based on federal guidance, and as we increase distribution points, we’re going to need more vaccines. More than 7 million New Yorkers today are eligible.” – RoAnn Destito, Commissioner, Office Of General Services For New York State

Commissioner Destito says right now, the federal government is only giving the state 250 thousand doses per week. At that rate, she says it could take 6 months to vaccinate everyone who’s currently eligible

“The federal government needs to do better, we need Washington D.C. To step up and provide us the doses so we can get shots in the arms for all New Yorkers.” – RoAnn Destito, Commissioner, Office Of General Services For New York State

To see if you qualify visit the website. From there you can pick a location nearest to you, but you must make an appointment to get the vaccine. If you’re not comfortable going online then you can call the state’s hotline at 1-833-NYS-4VAX. They’ll be able to answer any questions you may have.